Bridgerton's Lady Danbury aka Adjoa Andoh on Rege-Jean Page's exit: He'll be my friend for life

Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh who played Lady Danbury on the show has now responded to Rege-Jean Page's exit from the show.

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page's decision to exit from the second season of the show created a massive stir among fans. The actor who essayed the role of the Duke of Hastings on the show received a huge fan following for his portrayal and with the second season focussing on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), Page has now moved on from the show. Reacting to his exit and sharing her experience of working with him, Adjoa Andoh who essayed Lady Danbury on the show spoke about Page in her recent interview.

Andoh while speaking to E! revealed why Page's exit made sense considering the arc of his character had reached its conclusion in the first season itself. Speaking about the show's setting, she said, "We're following the overriding framework of Julia Quinn's beautiful novels. There are eight Bridgerton children: one down, seven to go. "

Sharing her experience of working with Page, Andoh had nothing but praises to offer. Calling him a "lovely man", Adjoa said, "he'll be my friend for life." Further revealing how well they got along, she also revealed that the duo shared a love for punk. Andoh also admitted that he will be dearly missed from the show saying, "We all love Regé and we're all going to miss Regé but it's not a huge surprise," via E!

In a major update for the show, it was recently revealed that Bridgerton has been renewed for the third and fourth seasons as well. The second season of the show recently went into production in London.

Here's some TRIVIA about Bridgerton series Who is the author of Bridgerton books? Julia Quinn Where is Bridgerton season one streaming? Netflix Is Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton Season? Yes Who is the lead for Bridgerton Season 2? Jonathan Bailey aka Anthony Bridgerton

