Bridgerton's Luke Newton Reveals 'Intimacy Stuff Feels Very Real'; Talks About Penelope-Colin's Love Story

Central to this season's drama is the intense relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington. Recently, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, the actors Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan shared insights into the challenges and good points of bringing their characters' intimate moments to life on screen. Newton jokingly confessed his initial concern about the more revealing demands of his role, while Coughlan talked about the authenticity and emotional depth that they want to bring to Colin and Penelope's upcoming relationship. This season will center around the intense relationship between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

Colin and Penelope’s Upcoming Romance

This season, Colin and Penelope’s relationship will blossom, and the duo will move from friendship to something more intimate. Nicola Coughlan describes the scenes shared with Newton as incredibly genuine. "It feels like you're watching two real people, with all their awkwardness and vulnerability, navigate their feelings," she said.

Luke Newton reflects on how the storyline has been building up to this moment. "Fans of the show and the books have been waiting to see how Colin and Penelope's relationship unfolds," he says. The excitement has been building since the show's beginning. Newton feels that this backstory has improved their performances, allowing them and the audience to feel a part of the character's journey. The pair also spoke about how the supportive environment on the set has played a crucial role in their ability to deliver such great performance. Through this atmosphere, the couple was able to explore more about their characters' deepest emotions safely which will look magical on screen.

Challenges and Laughs Behind the Scenes

To shoot intimate scenes is very challenging, and Newton stepped out of his comfort for the same, “You never quite get used to stripping down on set, but it’s part of developing the story’s authenticity,” he said. The relationship and trust between him and Coughlan helped make these difficult moments make things easier for them.

While speaking about one particular scene, the pair ended up breaking a piece of set furniture, which Coughlan recalls was a moment of unexpected humor that lightened the mood. She also spoke about how these moments of laughter aren’t just fun; they help strengthen our bond, which I think translates into our on-screen chemistry.

As "Bridgerton" prepares to charm its audience once more, the beautiful portrayal of Colin and Penelope's relationship will be a central theme this season. The off-screen friendship and mutual respect between Luke and Nicola are contributing to making this couple a success on screen. With the series set to return, fans can expect a season filled with emotional depth, driven by strong performances of these Regency characters.

