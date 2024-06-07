Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Baby Reindeer's Jessica Gunning Join the Cast of Enid Blyton's The Magic Faraway Tree Adaptation

Nicola Coughlan has been receiving widespread praise for her outstanding performance in the fan-favorite Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1. As fans applaud Coughlan for her role in Bridgerton, they can also look forward to seeing her in the upcoming adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Magic Faraway Tree, as reported by Deadline.

Coughlan will be joined by Jessica Gunning, the marvelous actress who was greatly applauded for her performance in Baby Reindeer. The adaptation also stars Nonso Anozie, who is widely recognized for his role in Sweet Tooth. The Magic Faraway Tree is based on Blyton's beloved children's novel of the same name.

Nicola Coughlan and Jessica Gunning join the cast of The Magic Faraway

Jessica Gunning, the breakout star of Baby Reindeer, and Bridgerton frontwoman Nicola Coughlan are the latest additions to the cast of the planned film adaptation of Enid Blyton's The Magic Faraway Tree, as reported by Deadline. Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group, and Ashland Hill Media Finance made the announcement on Thursday, June 6, 2024, following the hiring of Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy.

Leading British giants, Sirs Lenny Henry, Michael Palin, and Simon Russell Beale, have been cast as a trio of mystical wise men from the Land of Know-Alls. Ben Gregor will helm the film, which was adapted by Simon Farnaby. The film is produced by Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown of Neal Street Productions.

Alongside Danny Perkins of Elysian Film Group and Jane Hooks. Jonathan Bross from Joe Simpson and Tamara Birkemoe from Palisades Park Pictures will serve as executive producers. Meanwhile, production begins later this month across the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

What is Nicola Coughlan and Jessica Gunning's forthcoming adaptation of The Magic Faraway Tree based on?

The upcoming Edin Blyton’s adoption is based on the children's novel series The Faraway Tree. The Magic Faraway Tree follows Polly (Claire Foy) and Tim Thompson (Andrew Garfield) and their three children, Beth, Joe, and Fran, as they are forced to relocate to the distant English countryside. According to Deadline, the official synopsis reads: "There, the children discover a magical tree and its extraordinary and eccentric occupants."

The tree's residents, who can transport visitors to exotic other worlds, will be played by Bridgerton Star. Nicola Coughlan has been cast as the forest fairy Silky. Nonso Anozie will play the role of Moonface group leader. Gunning will play Dame Washalot, with Dustin Demri-Burns as Saucepan Man. Mr. Oom Boom Boom and Mr. Watzisname will be played by Mark Heap and Oliver Chris, respectively.

ALSO READ: Nicola Coughlan Reveals Challenges Of Playing Character In Bridgerton Who Hasn't 'Kissed Someone Before'