Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan REVEALS The Furniture She And Co-Star Luke Newton Broke While Filming Intimate Scene

The cat’s finally out of the bag! After teasing fans throughout the press tour, Nicola Coughlan shared the actual snap of the furniture they broke while filming a Polin sex scene, and it's hilarious, to say the least. The show’s intimacy coordinator reacted to the post with laughing emojis!

Nicola Coughlan shares picture of furniture that broke filming Polin sex scene

Polin sex scene that broke the internet and the furniture! Coughlan celebrated the release of part 2 of season three with an Instagram post, finally revealing the furniture she and Luke Newton broke. The post showed the on-screen couple giving a thumbs-up next to the couch with a broken leg.

"Part Two is out now, we put our heart and souls into it, hope you love watching it as much as we loved filming it,” she captioned the post and revealed a close-up picture of the broken couch in the second slide.

Lizzy Talbot, the show’s intimacy coordinator, commented on the actress's post, "One of my best pics," with laughing emojis. She later reshared the photo and joked about the broken furniture, saying, “You just KNOW it’s going to be a great scene when something like this happens.”

She also praised the duo for their performance and kind nature. “You absolutely SMASHED this season in every sense of the word, and it was a total joy and privilege to work with you,” she wrote in the caption.

Coughlan and Newton on filming intimate scenes

Despite having an intimacy coordinator, getting naked in front of a “friend” was not easy. "You can't really prepare for stripping down naked in front of your friends," Newton said in an interview with People.

However, they do sneak in some jokes and laughs while filming intimate scenes to break the tension or awkwardness in the room. The Bridgerton actor recalled his co-star speaking in her Irish accent after they broke the furniture. “I mean, maybe it will be in the final cut, us breaking into laughter — ‘cause I think that’s quite Colin and Pen as well,” he said.

The Derry Girls actress also mentioned that those scenes can’t be faked and feel real while filming. "In those intimate moments, they [Polin] find moments to laugh and you see them figuring it out and doing it together, and I love it. The intimacy stuff feels very real," she added.

Bridgerton season 3, part 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.