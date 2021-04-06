Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor & Pete Davidson's romance heats up, couple reportedly making long distance work.

A latest report reveals that Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson are 'trying to make long distance work'. While Phoebe continues to shoot in her hometown, Pete is busy with his own projects.

It was only last month that we told you a new romance seems to be flourishing! And looks like these lovebirds are getting serious with each passing day. We're talking about Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The duo have been visiting the US and UK to spend time with each other and their bond only seems to grow stronger. Pete, who was once engaged to pop star Ariana Grande, was even spotted in the UK with Phoebe.

Now, a latest US Weekly report reveals that Phoebe and Pete are 'trying to make long distance work'. While Phoebe continues to shoot in her hometown, Pete is busy with his own projects. A source revealed, "Pete and Phoebe are still going strong despite not being able to physically spend time together. They keep in touch over text and FaceTime. Right now, they’re just focused on work. They’re not looking to rush things."

Adding that the rumoured couple are “seeing where their relationship goes” and “trying to make long distance work.” When a young teenage girl spotted Phoebe and Pete in UK last month, the SNL star was more than happy to pose for a photo with the teen. She also revealed that Phoebe and Pete were holding hands and looked in love.

An insider further told Us Weekly, "They’re happy with each other. He makes her laugh. Pete is a good guy and definitely a charmer. He’s easy-going and fun to be around."

Well, we cannot wait to see where this courtship heads!

