Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor to star in sci-fi thriller The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne

Phoebe Dynevor has great news for fans! The Bridgerton rising star is slated to appear in the upcoming Amazon original The Outlaws Scarlett & Browne. The futuristic thriller will be directed by James Bobin who is lauded for his contributions to movies like The Muppets and Alice Through the Looking Glass. According to reports, Phoebe will also be serving as the executive producer of the film.

The movie is an adaptation of Jonathan Stroud's bestseller by the same name while the screenplay of the movie is being penned by Joe Tracz who is known for his work on Netflix's Dash & Lily series. Reports by Variety suggest the movie will be part of a futuristic England that consists of monsters and gunfights. The story will follow the "formidable outlaw" Scarlett McCain who on a everyday basis battles with these odds. One day she comes across a demolished coach on an isolated road with just one survivor left who she finds out is Albert Browne. Soon, new threats surround England and an incessant pursuit starts through the dilapidated landscape of the country. Now the reigns of the story are in Scarlett's hands who must win against this new peril while she uncovers the hidden secrets of Albert's past besides figuring out the consequences of her own.

Meanwhile, Netflix's breakout superhit series Bridgerton is coming back with a second season on March 25, 2022. The new season will focus on Anthony Bridgerton who is Daphne Bridgerton's (Phoebe Dynevor) older brother and Kate Sharma's blossoming relationship. While Dynevor will reprise her role in the upcoming season, her suitor from the first season the Duke of Hastings played by Regé-Jean Page has exited the show.

