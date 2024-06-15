Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell, Daniel Francis Discuss Violet Bridgerton And Lord Anderson’s Budding Romance

Lady Violet Bridgerton teased her “garden in bloom” in the Queen Charlotte series. In the third season of Bridgerton, she seemed more accepting of her personal desires and was open to “exploring” things with Lady Danbury’s brother, Lord Marcus Anderson.

Ruth Gemmell And Daniel Francis on their characters’ potential love story

The actors who play the characters of Violet Bridgerton and Lord Anderson weighed in on their attraction and budding romance. "She catches his eye immediately,” Francis says in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

He added that Violet’s grace, elegance, and stark contrast from other matriarchs in the ton attracted his character to her. “She's an adorable character. So he gets that sense of her pretty immediately, and he's drawn in," Francis added.

However, according to Gemmell, it wasn’t an instant attraction from her character. "She's enjoying flirting. That's the initial thing.” However, she explains that her character starts developing deeper feelings after their interaction at the ball, where they talk about previous marriages and children.

“There is a mutual understanding. Family means everything to Violet, so she's intrigued,” Gemmell added. She also believes cerebral connection overpowered the “first flush” or attraction between the characters, which is essential in a mature relationship.

Gemmell reveals a funny incident from the Dankworth-Finch ball

After standing on the sidelines for two seasons, Violet Bridgerton finally took to the dance floor with Anderson after securing Lady Danbury’s approval. Although the actress was “hankering” to do a ballroom dance scene, she panicked during the actual shot.

"I thought I had it down quite well, and then on the actual take, I f---ed up quite royally,” she recalled. She revealed that she had presumed they were shooting a rehearsal, but it ended up on the show. However, "they've cut it quite neatly, thankfully," she added.

When asked whether Violet and Lord Anderson's romance will have a future, the actors said, “We'll have to wait and see.”

Gemmell quipped that she won’t be down for any spicy scenes if something does brew between the characters. “Ruth would like to skip that, thank you. I might show an ankle here or there," she said jokingly.

