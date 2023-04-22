Bridget Fonda planning to make a comeback? Here's what 'The Godfather' actress has to say

Bridget Fonda, who rarely makes a public appearance, was spotted on April 17 at LAX airport, where she opened up about whether she will ever make a Hollywood comeback. The 59-year-old was getting into a car outside the airport with her son Oliver Elfman when she was questioned by the media if she was planning to resume her acting career after 20 years of her retirement. "No," Bridget stated emphatically.

When the reporter mentioned Jane Fonda's niece having "an iconic career" in Hollywood, the Golden Globe nominee said once again that she is done with acting. "I don't think so, it's too nice being a civilian," she replied. Bridget also confirmed that no director has ever persuaded her to come out of retirement.

Her look was quite different at the airport than how she used to look when she was working in Hollywood. She was wearing a casual striped gray top and paired it with black trousers. She donned her hair in a messy ponytail and accessorized her look with glasses as she walked out of the airport with a bag over her shoulder. Her son Oliver, whom she shares with her spouse, Danny Elfman, was also present.

Why did Bridget leave her acting career?

Bridget retired from acting in 2002, just after surviving a massive rollover automobile accident on the Pacific Coast Highway. As per reports, Bridget suffered a "slight fracture of two thoracic vertebrae" and was expected to make a full recovery. Bridget was last seen in the 2002 television film “Snow Queen” while her last red-carpet appearance was in 2009, for the release of the film “Inglourious Basterds”.

