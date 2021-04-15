Bridget Jones’ Diary star Renée Zellweger to essay the role of golf pro Casey Jones in new film The Black Nine

Deadline recently reported that Bridget Jones’ Diary star Renée Zellweger will be taking on her next role as golf pro Casey Jones in new comedy film The Black Nine.

Actress Renée Zellweger has signed on a new project after much anticipation! Deadline recently reported that the 51-year-old Oscar winner will be starring in The Back Nine, a comedy that will be directed by Michael Patrick King. The actress is set to essay the role of Casey Jones, who gave up a golf career so that her husband could have one. When she wakes up one morning to find her 25-year old marriage in free fall and her son off to college, she dusts off the clubs she tossed aside years ago in an effort to finally turn pro and redefine the “back nine” of her life.

As if her role wasn't interesting enough, to make it more exciting, Renee will also be an executive producer on the film under Big Picture Co.

In other news, the Bridget Jones actress will also be starring in an NBC series soon! Back in February, it was announced that the Judy star will executive produce and star in a limited series called The Thing About Pam at NBC with a six-episode straight to series order. The show is “based on the murder of Betsy Faria which resulted in her husband Russ’ conviction. He always insisted that he did not kill her, and his conviction was later overturned as the brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp, a role that will be played by Zellweger.” The series will be written by Jessika Borsiczky (House of Lies) who will serve as showrunner.

