Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy's Author Says the Film Defies THIS Stereotype About Women; Says She's No One's 'Old Bat'

Helen Fielding who wrote the source material of the Bridget Jones movie franchise opened up about the upcoming installment Bridget Jones: Mad About You. In an interview with Variety, the author admitted she’s proud of the titular character’s growth throughout the movie series.

Feilding never imagined that the character of Bridget, whom she began writing in an anonymous column nearly 24 years ago, would be relevant to this day. “I’m also really proud that there’s a big audience with Gen Z. Like my daughter’s friends are relating to her,” she said of the character.

Fielding believes that the world has gotten tougher for the younger generation with the presence of social media. It’s got young girls worrying about their bodies while feeling guilty about their concerns due to the notion of body positivity.

When they like and relate to Briget, it makes the author swell with pride. Since Fielding has years of experience in writing the character, played by Renée Zellweger in the movies, she hopes to develop the character in a way that transcends time.

As for the highly anticipated fourth movie of the franchise, Fielding hopes that it would make people “rethink” certain stereotypes attached to women, especially older women dating younger men. “There’s so much bad stereotyping on screen and in fiction. Bridget isn’t anyone’s old bat,” she added.

When Zellweger was cast to portray the titular British character on-screen, there was some initial backlash because she was American. However, Fielding believes that she has been “perfect” for the role all along.

Having seen the world through Bridget’s eyes, the author had a tough time visualizing the character itself until she met Zellweger. The Jerry Maguire actress picked an impressionable accent, body language, and subtle nuances in her mannerisms that sold Feidling on the casting. “And that’s intermingled with what I write for Bridget now,” she added.

Bridget Jones: Mad About You hit the theaters on February 12.