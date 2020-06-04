Brie Bella and Nikki Bella team up with UNICEF to organise baby showers for expecting mothers during pandemic

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella pledge to help expecting mothers by tying up with UNICEF and organising baby showers for them during the pandemic.

Brie Bella and Nikki Bella are winning the internet yet again with their sassy Instagram post flaunting their baby bumps in red dresses. The two sisters have taken twinning to another level as they announced their pregnancy a few days apart from each other. Both, Nikki and Brie Bella are due in Summer 2020 and before they welcome their little ones, the twin sisters have pledged to help the expecting mothers during the pandemic. Brie Bella took to her Instagram handle recently and acknowledged the lack of resources and support that the aspiring moms are facing this year due to COVID-19.

Hence, she announced that she and Brie Bella were tying up with UNICEF to organise baby showers for expecting mothers during the Coronavirus pandemic starting with their own. "That’s why this year, our baby shower will look a little different. With @UNICEFUSA we’re calling on our amazing fans to join us in sending inspired gifts to families who need them most, "Brie wrote in her caption. "From lifesaving essentials for a newborn to colorful play blocks and balls, these gifts will not only help a child survive but thrive, " she added.

Brie Bella shared pictures of herself and Nikki Bella from their pregnancy photoshoot wherein the twin sisters are seen wearing matching red dresses and posing with their baby bumps. "Find out how you can help us celebrate this exciting time through our link in bio. Love you #BellaArmy," Brie added in the caption and guided fans how to register themselves in order to celebrate her and other mothers' baby shower.

