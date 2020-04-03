Brie Bella opens up about feeling the pressure of having a second child: If you don't do it, you're weird

Brie Bella says she feels the societal pressure of having a second child and choosing between career and motherhood. Here’s what she had to say.

Brie Bella is getting real about societies’ expectations from women. In the season five premier of Total Bellas, the 36-year-old retired professional wrestler opened up about feeling pressured into having a second child and choosing between a career and motherhood. In the latest clip, she talks to her twin sister Nikki Bella about society's expectations of women and how it makes her feel overwhelmed and frustrated. During the video she also confessed that she is worried about having a second child.

While the two sit for a picnic and catch up, Brie tells Nikki that people keep asking her why she did not immediately got pregnant with the second child after her first one, E Online reported. The 36-year-old WWE star and her husband Daniel Bryan are parents to a two-year-old daughter Birdie and she is currently pregnant with her second child. In the clip, Brie states that she is already having a hard time raising one child and raising to would be even trickier.

She said she feels pressured into having a second child and it almost feels like the society has decided that she is supposed to have a second chid after having a first one. She said people think if a woman has a child and does not try for a second one, she is weird. She asserted that she loves her career and wants to strike a b balance between motherhood and her profession. She pointed out that her husband is still passionately following his career and no one ever asks him to give that away for a child. ALSO READ: Ben Affleck open to having babies with girlfriend Ana De Armas?

