Brie Bella takes steps for a better marriage with Daniel Bryan; Consults a relationship counselor for help

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan seek help from a marriage counselor in order to improve their relationship.

Total Bellas featuring sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella has been dishing out interesting episodes. The latest episode saw Brie Bella taking charge of her marriage with Daniel Bryan in her own hands and taking a step towards building a better relationship with her husband. Parents of 3-year-old Birdie, Brie Bella, and Daniel Bryan recently headed to Arizona in order to meet a relationship counselor to improve their marriage. Brie also sought advice from her sister Nikki Bella telling her about differences between her and Daniel Bryan.

"We don’t have a lot of time together as a couple. "At times we feel like single parents. When he comes back in town, I leave. We’re kinda growing apart. Like, we’re not growing, together," Brie Bella told her sister Nikki and mom Kathy Colace as seen in a new clip that premiered on E! Nikki, on the other side, refrained from giving her suggestions and asked her a few questions instead that helped her figure out what she was feeling.

When Nikki asked Brie about if she thinks she and Daniel are meant to be, Brie answered her question and said, "I just think the one thing we’ve really lost is when you just spend that time together, the quiet time." She also revealed that she dislikes when Daniel comments on how she's changed as a person. However, in front of the marriage counselor, Daniel Bryan stated, "One of the things that really drew me into Brie was her energy. I had never felt that love before" when they were asked to share what they like about each other.

