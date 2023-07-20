Brie Larson AKA Captain Marvel opens up about superhero’s absence since Avengers: Endgame; DEETS here

Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel aka Carol Denvers has been absent from MCU’s projects ever since Avengers: Endgame. There have been multiple MCU projects ever since Endgame and Larson’s Captain Marvel did not make any proper Marvel Cinematic Universe appearances. Fans have been making different theories about Captain Marvel’s absence from MCU projects.

Now, Brie Larson has finally addressed the absence of her character from MCU projects. Here is everything to know about the same.

Brie Larson on Captain Marvel’s absence from MCU projects

Brie Larson opened up about Captain Marvel’s absence in Marvel Cinematic Universe projects ever since Avengers: Endgame. The actor also said that she can relate to her character Captain Marvel. Larson said, “The way I was able to tap into it and understand it is the concept that Carol kind of became a workaholic, and she lost touch with her heart and with family and friends. That's certainly something I can relate to.”

Fans think that Carol Denvers AKA Captain Marvel might have a reference in MCU’s recent television series, Secret Invasion. Secret Invasion star Samuel L. Jackson revealed, “He's been calling her, and she's off in galaxies far, far away. She's like, 'Fury, why are you calling me? I told you not to use this [number].' He's like, 'You gave it to me, so I'm gonna use it. And I'm calling you because I need your help!”

Brie Larson’s next project as Captain Marvel

Brie Larson will be finally returning as Captain Marvel in a non-cameo role in The Marvels. Larson’s Captain Marvel will team up with Wandavision's Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Ms. Marvel’s Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan. The Marvels is all set to premiere on November 10, 2023. Marvel even released a two-minute trailer to give fans its first look.

ALSO READ: The Marvels: Did new merch leak giveaway a major hint about Carol Danvers' love life?