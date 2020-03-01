Brie Larson has her 'Captain Marvel meets Wonder Woman' dream come true; poses for epic selfies with Gal Gadot

Brie Larson and Gal Gadot had jointly presented alongside Sigourney Weaver at the Oscars 2020. The two actresses, who play Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and DCEU (DC Extended Universe), took to their Instagram pages to share two epic "Make love, Not war" selfies that led to comic book fans having a major meltdown.

It was at the Oscars 2020 when comic book fans got the crossover, many so desire! Amongst the presenters at the 92nd Academy Awards, we had Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman themselves Brie Larson and Gal Gadot, jointly give Oscars alongside their hero Sigourney Weaver. "Women are the real superheroes," Sigourney had proudly proclaimed as Brie and Gal went on to talk about their own Fight Club, where men were allowed but with their shirts off, at all times!

It was a memorable moment and furthermore, hitting us right in the superhero feels, the two actresses took to their Instagram pages recently to share two epic selfies from Oscars 2020, with the caption, "Make love, Not war." In one photo, Larson is seen jokingly catching hold of Gadot's neck as the latter mock screams while in another photo, the two are seen cuddled up close with Gal pouting her red lips. While Brie left jaws dropped in a light champagne coloured dress with silver embroidery that had a matching cape, a thigh-high slit and plunging neckline, Gal looked gorgeous beyond belief in a poofy pink Givenchy dress which featured a sheer black top.

Check out Brie Larson and Gal Gadot's 'Make love, Not war' selfies below:

We adore this friendship and how!

Natalie Portman, who is gearing up to play Female Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder commented on Brie and Gal's photo with a simple, "LEGENDS."

Meanwhile, a fan noticed that in a 2017 retweet, Brie had shared her dream of having an epic crossover with Gal Gadot as an artwork of Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman cuddling up for a selfie caught the Oscar-winning actress' sole attention. Looks like Brie's dream did come true indeed!

When Captain Marvel had released and became a magnanimous success with a global box-office collection crossing the coveted $1 billion, Gal had shared a Captain Marvel and Wonder Woman artwork as her Instagram Story to congratulate her friend and wrote, "I'm so happy for you sister! Congrats."

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to release in India on June 5, 2020.

