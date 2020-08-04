  • facebook
Brie Larson has the most savage response to youtube trolls: Keep your comments to yourself

After only a month of starting her youtube channel Brie Larson has received a lot of hate on her videos and now the actress is addressing the trolls. The Marvel Cinematic Universe alum clapped back at haters in her latest YouTube video. Watch below.
Brie Larson has a message for haters! The Marvel actress finally addressed YouTube trolls in her latest video which sees the Captain Marvel actress telling them not to bother to comment.

"Please like the video, if you liked it. If you didn't like it, keep your comments to yourself," says Larson in her fourth YouTube video which shows the MCU star exercising.

 

Brie Larson started her own YouTube channel last month amidst quarantine during the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Since starting her channel, Brie has posted four videos and received a lot of trolling on those, for no good reason. The first video posted has over 131 dislikes, the second has 21k dislikes, the third video which saw a huge dip in views has 9.2k dislikes, and the current fourth video has 5.4k dislikes.

 

 

Social media users have not been kind in the comment section as well; One user said: “Okay this was a snooze fest--nothing is of any value here and she’s just talking in circles.” Another added: “Literally nothing of substance, this comes across like Tom Cruise rambling about Scientology.”

 

The video shows Brie Larson doing various stretches with trainer Jason Walsh who at the end looks like he is about to burst out with laughter as Larson isn't confident that her fans that are watching the video will actually do the exercise. "I want to say thank you to everybody that watched the video or who got to the workout to this point," says Larson. "It's unclear if anyone is actually going to do the workout along with us... Or just enjoy watching me struggle."

 

ALSO READ: Brie Larson OPENS UP on struggles with anxiety before her role in Captain Marvel: I'm an introvert with asthma

Credits :Youtube, Getty Images

