Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10; Vin Diesel says 'Welcome to the family' to the Captain Marvel star

The Fast and the Furious franchise is set to wrap up with its final two films and after additions such as that of Cardi B in F9, its sequel is looking even brighter with the addition of MCU star Brie Larson. The Captain Marvel star is joining the Fast and Furious franchise and an announcement for the same was made by Vin Diesel on Instagram.

Sharing a photo of the duo sharing a laugh, Vin Diesel broke the big news for the franchise fans as he revealed that Larson has come on board for an interesting character in the upcoming film. Describing the Oscar-winning actress as a "profound soul", Diesel wrote, "Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self “ that’s Captain Marvel”. Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology."

Check out Vin Diesel's post introducing Brie Larson here:

The actor promised that Brie will add something surprising to the franchise that the fans have yearned to see till now. Larson's addition to Fast and Furious 10 comes after it was also confirmed that Aquaman star Jason Momoa will also be a part of the film. Daniela Melchior of The Suicide Squad has also been a new addition to the upcoming film.

Fast and Furious 10 will be helmed by Justin Lin and is slated for a release in May 2023. The tenth instalment was previously also in the news after Vin publicly requested Dwayne Johnson to return to the franchise for its big finale and reprise his role as Luke Hobbs. Although the former wrestler declined the offer. The film's returning cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kang and Charlize Theron.

