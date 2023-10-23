Brie Larson once revealed her future as Captain Marvel at Marvel Cinematic Universe was uncertain; Find out

With the extreme popularity of superhero films and Marvel films in general there is an extra emphasis on who is portraying a particular character and whether the general audience is behind the actor that is portraying their favorite character.

For Brie Larson, who started portraying Captain Marvel in 2019, the question of how long she is gonna be portraying the character was a strange one. That is because of the extreme hate and rejection her role had gotten from the general public despite grossing more than USD 1 billion at the box office.

Brie Larson’s brush with criticism for her role as Captain Marvel

With the huge number of followers that superhero projects have, it’s a monumental task for anyone to take up a role in such franchise films. Apart from the challenge of portraying these characters, there is also the fact that the actors have to deal with huge fandoms and their opinions.

Brie Larson is one such actor who had to face intense scrutiny and disapproval during the release of her debut Marvel film. The fans were not happy with her portrayal of the character, which they had made known from the outset when the trailer for the film was unveiled. Along with that her subsequent interviews where she came off as defensive and unlikeable also turned off fans her.

The situation became so much worse that there were several petitions going around to get her removed from the role. The whole set of criticism she had faced was considered to be partly due to the fact that she was portraying one of the most powerful Marvel characters and the detractors were considered to be sexist in their approach.

Brie Larson’s uncertain future in MCU

Brie Larson is more than aware of the vitriol against her character and knows that there is a strong chance that she may never return to the role.

While speaking with Variety in 2022, where she was asked about her future in the MCU, she seemed quite uncertain.

“I don't know. Does anyone want me to do it again? I really don't know. I don't have the answer to that,” the actor had told Variety.

The future of the actor would most likely hinge on the success of her upcoming film The Marvels and whether she is able to win the approval of the audience in her second outing.

