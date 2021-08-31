Brie Larson OPENS UP on her fear of confrontation; Says it’s ‘not worth' pleasing others just to be nice

Brie Larson has recently opened up on her ways of learning to confront problematic situations before they get out of hand. Speaking to Dax Shephard in Armchair Expert podcast, via ET Canada, the Marvel star has revealed how it wasn’t easy for her to handle problematic things but she has learnt to do so along the way.

“The last year and a half or two years, I feel like the universe has confronted me with the need to be able to confront [situations], and confront sooner, and just go, ‘Eh. I don’t like that,'” Larson began, adding that she used to move away from confrontations very easily, ‘especially with smaller things.’ “I’ll find that, especially with smaller things, I’ll just be like, It’s just not worth it. And now I’m like, You know what’s not worth it? Being uncomfortable and then having resentment and then being weird to somebody forever. That’s not it. Why not just get it over with and say, ‘[That’s] not my preference,’” she added.

She added that the reason why she refused to confront other people was because of her need to please them. The Captain Marvel star stated that she wanted to be a ‘nice person’ and ‘love everybody.’ However, finding the right confidence to confront others has made her stronger and comfortable in her own space.

Speaking of the situations she has faced at work, Larson said that she always thought she’d be ‘respected’ more in male-dominated sets once she reaches a certain position. The Marvel actor later added that she is ‘in a different place’ now and ‘feels everybody’s energy’. “Because of my job, I feel that people talk to me. Like, crew members will open up and say things, so I get this interesting view of all these different things that I don’t know if producers get to see or hear,” Larson added.

