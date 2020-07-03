  1. Home
Brie Larson OPENS UP on struggles with anxiety before her role in Captain Marvel: I'm an introvert with asthma

Brie Larson made her YouTube debut and posted her first video on Thursday. In the video, the Oscar winner opened up about being introverted and having social anxiety before landing her role in Captain Marvel.
Oscar winner Brie Larson recently made her debut on YouTube and posted her first video on Thursday. The video captioned: "So, I made a decision..." featured fellow YouTube stars and content creators, as well as her mom and grandma, who give her advice on starting her channel. The actor opened the video with, "Hi, I'm Brie Larson, I'm an actor, you might know me from Captain Marvel, or maybe you me from nothing. Maybe you just randomly, from the algorithm clicked on this. But regardless, hello! I'm starting a YouTube channel."

 

Explaining why she decided to start her channel, Larson shared, "This is like the place to talk about things that are important and that matter." "It doesn't mean that there isn't also silly content, that there's ways for me to express myself personally," Larson, 30, continued. "But, there will also be deep conversations, anti-racist rhetoric, inclusive content."

 

In the video, Larson also opened up about social anxiety and being introverted. "For me, my baseline has been, I'm an introvert with asthma. Like, that's been my story for myself...I'm introverted. I'm scared. I have social anxiety," Larson professed in the video. "And though, in particular, playing Captain Marvel, that kind of wiped clean those titles I had for myself and made me go, 'Woah, I'm not really that anymore.' And so, from there I found that speaking out, telling my story, talking about things that I'm scared of, has just helped me so much," she added. After posting the video, fans of Larson took to social media to share their excitement.

 

The actor’s worldwide fans were delighted to hear the news, "BRIE LARSON HAS MADE A YOUTUBE CHANNEL... I REPEAT BRIE HAS MADE A CHANNEL ON YOUTUBE," a fan wrote on Twitter. "We have been blessed once again," another added. Larson also spilled secrets about her career in the video, including the fact that she auditioned for The Hunger Games!

Credits :E News, Getty Images, Youtube

