Brie Larson recalls feeling ‘ugly’ in the past; Says ‘It took me a long time to be comfortable with myself’

In a recent interview, Avengers alum Brie Larson got candid about beauty standards in Hollywood and revealed that there was a time she felt “ugly” and like an “outcast.”

Brie Larson recently got candid about beauty standards! The 31-year-old Captain Marvel actress opened up in an interview with W Magazine. During the interview, she spoke about her routine and self-care. “I have started winding down once the sun starts to set. It’s also my cue to start cooking dinner, go into the garden – that’s how it starts. I’ve been burning frankincense in the house too, because it not only smells great, but it’s great for cleansing the air in the house; it’s anti-microbial. I’ve also been trying to watch a movie every night,” she explained.

“Sometimes I’ll do some breathing exercises, or I’ll meditate if I’ve had a particularly stressful day. For me, it’s about what can I do that is transitional out of work into decompressing time, because when you’re at home all day I feel it’s very easy to let everything stick and hang on to you. It’s about knowing what’s the routine and what’s the ritual to get out of that,” she continued.

While discussing beauty, the actress said: “I don’t believe that there is a beauty standard. I struggled with feeling ugly and like an outcast for so much of my life. And so I really, really feel for that. It took me a long time to be able to be totally comfortable with myself,” she went on to say.”

She added, “the thing that has brought me solace is knowing that I can be whoever I want to be with myself. What breaks my heart is to think of people in the world who don’t feel that they have safety within their own bodies. That, to me, is my ultimate goal in life: to do whatever it is that I can so people have the freedom to express themselves and be exactly who it is that they want to be – whatever that is – knowing that that can also change.”

