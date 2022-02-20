Brie Larson REVEALS her reaction on reading the Captain Marvel 2 script: I was like, this is bonkers

Brie Larson, who portrays Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently offered her thoughts on the screenplay for Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels. Larson's Carol Danvers has been one of the MCU's most formidable characters since her introduction in Captain Marvel.

Although Danvers recently featured in a cameo in Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and was mentioned throughout WandaVision by her late best friend's daughter, Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), Larson's Captain Marvel's whereabouts after the events of Endgame remain unclear. Larson addressed questions about her forthcoming part in The Marvels in an interview with Uproxx.

The premise of the film has yet to be revealed, but Larson was able to share how much she liked working with the film's director, Nia DaCosta, and how creative the screenplay is. Larson went on to suggest that fans would be delighted with the picture. Brie said as per Screenrant, "When I read the script for the first time, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I was like, this is bonkers. And it’s the thing that I love about Marvel, is that they continue to reinvent." She further said, "They continue to do the thing that you just would never think would be possible in these films."

With so much unknown about The Marvels, it's reassuring to hear that the screenplay is a lot of fun and that Brie Larson is optimistic that fans will love the movie. Although Larson was unable to provide specifics on The Marvels, her enthusiasm implies that whatever is in store will be a lot of fun.

