Brie Larson REVEALS she turned down Captain Marvel role many times due to THIS major reason before saying yes

Avengers star Brie Larson recently opened up about getting cast as the beloved character of Captain Marvel, she revealed that she initially turned down the role several times before saying yes.

Avengers star Brie Larson is opening up about her auditions for various movies, including the ones she didn’t get. In her new video on her thriving YouTube channel, she also talks about the process of being cast as Captain Marvel! The 30-year-old Oscar-winning actress explained in her new YouTube video that she originally said “no” to the role multiple times, but Marvel kept pursuing her.

When she was asked about her interest in the role, Brie was working on Kong: Skull Island and she said, “Oh, I can’t do that. I have too much anxiety. That’s too much for me. I don’t think I could handle that.” A couple of months later when they called again she said no again. “I’m too much of an introvert. That’s way too big of a thing for me,” she recalled of her thinking at the time. “It was beyond my comprehension.”

Brie says that when she finished filming Kong, she had a meeting with Marvel and that she was “very moved by what they were trying to achieve, with what they were talking about. It felt very progressive.”

“I was very surprised by the way that they were talking about feminism and the way they were handling it,” Brie added. “They were like all female writers. Female director. Going to have as many female voices in this as possible.” Brie says that after she met with the creative team, she decided to sign on for the film.

ALSO READ: Brie Larson OPENS UP on struggles with anxiety before her role in Captain Marvel: I'm an introvert with asthma

Credits :YouTube

Share your comment ×