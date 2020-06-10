Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel replaced as the leader of all female Avengers in MCU's A Force project?

Is Marvel studio planning on replacing Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel as the leader of its all-female Avengers in MCU's A Force project? Read on to find out.

Ever since the rumours about the Marvel’s possible A-Force project, featuring an all-female team of Avengers, started doing the rounds, people expected that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel would be the clear choice to lead the team in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, according to Cheat Sheet, the studio has decided to make some major changes to the project and this might also involve replacing the lead of the team. The fans got a glimpse of the team for the first time in Avengers: Endgame, and since then, the Marvelites have been eagerly waiting for MCU to share more news about the rumoured project.

While the studio has not opened up about the project, the studio teased the all-female team in Endgame and the fans took the social media by storm. In the climactic battle sequence of the film, the movie briefly featured all the female superheroes standing together. This included Rescue (Gwyneth Paltrow), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Shuri (Letitia Wright), Okoye (Danai Gurira), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly). They all joined hands to help Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel get rid of the Infinity Stone gauntlet.

The particular scene was too magical to miss and the fans were convinced that the studio was pointing towards an A-Force, as a future stand-alone project. However, the studio left them high and dry after it did not speak about the much anticipated project while announcing the list of its Phase 4 movies and series last year. While this means that the film is not a part of MCU’s Phase 4, it is possible that the studio is thinking about dropping the film as part of Phase 5.

