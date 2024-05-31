Brie Larson Shares Her Experience Playing Captain Marvel; Says She Reaches Out to Other Actors To Help

Marvel star Brie Larson shared that she makes a point to connect with actors who are new to superhero roles, recognizing the challenges and fears that come with portraying such complex characters.

For context, Captain Marvel was the first Marvel movie solely led by a woman superhero, which led to Brie being subjected to relentless and misogynistic hatred as fans shared their outrage that a woman was now playing the popular character, who was supposed to be a man. However, she handled the criticism with grace and dignity, saying, “I have genuinely never needed to look at the internet to explain to me who I am."

Samuel L. Jackson shared that Brie Larson turned to him for advice

Last year, Samuel L. Jackson shared that Brie Larson turned to him for advice when she was offered the role of Captain Marvel. Samuel encouraged her to take it, and they have remained close friends since working together on Kong: Skull Island.

Samuel explained to Rolling Stone at the time: "When she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it!'"

Brie has won widespread praise on social media for this sweet display of camaraderie, especially considering how Marvel fans have treated her for the last eight years. One popular tweet reads: “That’s such a kind gesture. It is truly despicable how much hate she gets for being, by all accounts, just a nice and talented person.” “Ya’ll could NEVER make me hate Brie Larson,” somebody else wrote.

Brie Larson said she is somewhat of a superhero mentor

During a recent Hollywood Reporter roundtable, Larson said that she acts as a superhero mentor to new actors, offering advice on preparing for physically demanding roles and dealing with the unique challenges of being a superhero. She shared that it's important to train hard and know practical things like how to use the bathroom in the costume.

Brie told her peers that she “always” reaches out, adding: “I’m the first person to email everybody because it’s very specific and very strange. People are like: ‘I don’t know how to do this.’ Yeah, no one does. Why would you?”