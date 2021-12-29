Brie Larson SHARES photo with Captain Marvel 2 costar Zawe Ashton, asks fans to 'start your theories'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe's future plans include some intriguing scenarios that will weave together established characters and whole new figures. Among them is The Marvels, the widely anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel in which Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) joins forces with new and familiar people. Among them is a mystery character played by Zawe Ashton for which we will probably have to wait a long time to find out who she's portraying in The Marvels.

However, Larson recently took to her social media to tease her fans. Larson shared three images of herself and Ashton together, one of which had Larson wearing a hoodie proclaiming her membership in the "villain lovers club." While the photos don't reveal much about the character Ashton will play, we do know that she will be an antagonist.

Disney has yet to launch a marketing campaign for The Marvels 2, despite the fact that the film's release date is still more than a year away. While Disney hasn't said much about the sequel, Larson is very active on social media, where she routinely publishes workout photos and videos of her superhero training. Although the videos do not provide any plot specifics about the sequel, one clip from the beginning of December did show a new logo for The Marvels. The sequel's filming allegedly completed at the end of November, so fresh images from the film could be revealed shortly, but an official trailer and poster are unlikely to be released anytime soon.

As per ComicBook, Captain Marvel: The Marvels will be directed by Nia DaCosta, who also helmed Candyman and Little Woods, and written by Megan McDonnell, who worked on the Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau, Iman Vellani will play Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel, and Park Seo-joon will play an unspecified part.

