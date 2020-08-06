  • facebook
Brie Larson's Captain Marvel 2 makes history as Nia DaCosta becomes 1st black woman to direct a Marvel film

Captain Marvel fans can rejoice as the sequel has found its director in Nia DaCosta, who will be the first black woman to direct a Marvel film. Read below for more details.
20681 reads Mumbai
Captain Marvel co-director Ryan Fleck tweeted a congratulatory message to Nia DaCosta.Captain Marvel co-director Ryan Fleck tweeted a congratulatory message to Nia DaCosta.
Marvel Studios is really taking a conscious step forward to accentuate diversity and equality in their upcoming films, not just with the actors cast but even the crew. With Black Panther's global dominance which also led to a shocking Best Picture nod at the Oscars, Marvel is definitely heading in the right direction. We're excited to see what the next phase has in store for us since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home but will have to wait for a while before Black Widow and The Eternals do their magic.

One MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) sequel that fans are eagerly waiting for is Captain Marvel 2 as the first instalment was a huge box-office hit minting USD 1.13 billion worldwide. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Captain Marvel 2 has landed its director in Nia DaCosta of Candyman fame. What's monumental about this revelation is the fact that Nia becomes the first Black woman to direct a Marvel movie. Moreover, one of WandaVision's writers Megan McDonnell is penning the script for the sequel as it will once again star Brie Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

Ryan Fleck, who co-directed Captain Marvel with Anna Boden sent his best wishes to DaCosta on Twitter as he tweeted, "Congratulations @NiaDaCosta!!!!!! Can't wait to see where you take this! Anna and I are thrilled for you and wishing you the very best! Higher Further Faster! #CaptainMarvel2."

Check out Ryan Fleck's congratulatory tweet to Nia DaCosta for directing Captain Marvel 2 below:

Are you excited to watch Captain Marvel 2? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Captain Marvel 2 is slated for a July 8, 2022 release.

The Hollywood Reporter

