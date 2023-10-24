'Bring in another actress...': When The Notebook director Nick Cassavetes revealed Ryan Gossling tried to replace Rachel McAdams while filming the classic hit

There is no doubt that The Notebook is one of the most iconic romantic movies of all time. As Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams had incredible on-screen chemistry, their off-screen feud caused a lot of controversies. While filming the movie, the lead stars began bickering, and their arguments got so heated that Gosling asked director Nick Cassavetes to let him read lines with another actor. Sharing about the same, Nick detailed what really happened behind the scenes of the movie.

Ryan Gossling replaced Rachel McAdams to read movie lines

The Notebook was not a commercial success when it first premiered back in 2004, but with time it became one of the most popular romantic movies of all time. Based on the 1996 Nicholas Sparks novel of the same name, the movie starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams as Noah and Allie. Although these two actors played a pair of star-crossed lovers on screen, their off-screen relationship was not so good at the beginning as Gosling asked the director to get rid of McAdams on more than one occasion.

Director Nick Cassavetes once told VH1 in an interview that both the actors were really not getting along while filming the movie. He shared, that between the scenes, Ryan came and asked to replace his actress for a scene in front of 150 people. “Would you take her out of here and bring in another actress to read off-camera with me?,” said The Notebook actor as he later added, “I can’t. I can’t do it with her. I’m just not getting anything from this.” However, both the actors have never revealed what inspired their hatred for each other or talked about how hard it was to make this romantic movie together.

The Notebook director tried to diffuse the situation between the two actors

As the situation went a little out of hand, the director Nick Cassavetes helped diffuse the situation by forcing the two actors to work it out and talk about their feelings behind the scenes of the movie. He revealed that he took them into a room with the producers where they started screaming and yelling at each other. “I walked out. At that point, I was smoking cigarettes. I smoked a cigarette and everybody came out like, ‘All right let’s do this.’ And it got better after that, you know?” added the director.



The Notebook is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

