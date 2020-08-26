  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Bring It On co stars Kirsten Dunst & Gabrielle Union HINT at a sequel on the film’s 20th anniversary; Watch

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union recently came together for a mini-reunion to celebrate their film Bring It On’s 20th anniversary. During the chat, the duo also spoke about the possibility of a sequel of the beloved film.
13295 reads Mumbai
Bring It On co stars Kirsten Dunst & Gabrielle Union HINT at a sequel on the film’s 20th anniversary; WatchBring It On co stars Kirsten Dunst & Gabrielle Union HINT at a sequel on the film’s 20th anniversary; Watch

Spiderman actress Kirsten Dunst and America’s Got Talent’s former host Gabrielle Union are ready to do another Bring It On! Kirsten, who played Rancho Carne Toros captain Torrance, and Gabrielle, who played East Compton Clovers cheer captain Isis, took part in a Zoom reunion in honour of the movie’s 20th anniversary with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger.

 

During their chat, the ladies started pitching possible ideas for a Bring It On sequel. “The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” Gabrielle shared. “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”

 

Watch their full chat below:

 

“Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” Kirsten added, referencing the Netflix docu-series about the cheerleading team at Navarro College. Gabrielle then asked if they could be the ones who get to decide who gets to be on the mat, like Navarro’s head cheer coach, Monica Aldama.

 

“Yeah!” Kirsten responded. “I feel like it’d be fun if we — I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now.” Their film Bring It On was released 2 decades ago on August 25, 2000. 

 

ALSO READ: Kanye West adds Kirsten Dunst to his 2020 Vision board; Latter left confused, asks ‘why am I a part of it?’

Credits :Youtube, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement