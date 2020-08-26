Bring It On co stars Kirsten Dunst & Gabrielle Union HINT at a sequel on the film’s 20th anniversary; Watch

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union recently came together for a mini-reunion to celebrate their film Bring It On’s 20th anniversary. During the chat, the duo also spoke about the possibility of a sequel of the beloved film.

Spiderman actress Kirsten Dunst and America’s Got Talent’s former host Gabrielle Union are ready to do another Bring It On! Kirsten, who played Rancho Carne Toros captain Torrance, and Gabrielle, who played East Compton Clovers cheer captain Isis, took part in a Zoom reunion in honour of the movie’s 20th anniversary with director Peyton Reed and writer Jessica Bendinger.

During their chat, the ladies started pitching possible ideas for a Bring It On sequel. “The impact, 20 years later, that this movie had and continues to have, that’s awesome,” Gabrielle shared. “So whatever that we may one day come up with, I mean, Kirsten, maybe we’re like co-heads of the PTA. I don’t know.”

Watch their full chat below:

“Or we run a cheer school like Cheer,” Kirsten added, referencing the Netflix docu-series about the cheerleading team at Navarro College. Gabrielle then asked if they could be the ones who get to decide who gets to be on the mat, like Navarro’s head cheer coach, Monica Aldama.

“Yeah!” Kirsten responded. “I feel like it’d be fun if we — I mean, it has to be a competition against somebody now.” Their film Bring It On was released 2 decades ago on August 25, 2000.

ALSO READ: Kanye West adds Kirsten Dunst to his 2020 Vision board; Latter left confused, asks ‘why am I a part of it?’

Share your comment ×