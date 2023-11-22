'Bring William Zabka back too you cowards!': Fans livid with new Karate Kid teamup of Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, demand Cobra Kai star to join the mix

A new Karate Kid movie is officially in the works. It has a blend of iconic characters from both the original 1984 film and the 2010 remake, featuring Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, this star-studded production is set to be a joint effort by Sony Pictures, directed by Jonathan Entwistle, and bringing back Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan. However, as excitement builds, fans are vocal about a key figure missing from the cast.

William Zabka's absence raises eyebrows

While the return of Macchio and Chan has generated enthusiasm, fans are perplexed and disappointed by the absence of William Zabka, who played the iconic Johnny Lawrence. Despite his significant role in Cobra Kai and the franchise's legacy, Zabka is notably missing from the official cast list.

The unanswered question of Johnny Lawrence's role

As the plot details remain shrouded in secrecy, fans speculate on the narrative direction of Karate Kid 6. Without confirmation of Zabka's involvement, questions linger about Johnny Lawrence's absence, a character whose presence has been pivotal in the success of Cobra Kai.

The plea for Johnny Lawrence's inclusion

Fans express a strong desire for William Zabka's return, emphasizing his integral role in the success of Cobra Kai. Zabka's portrayal of Johnny Lawrence has been a standout element, contributing significantly to the show's popularity. The plea to include him in Karate Kid 6 grows louder as fans hope for a complete reunion of the original cast.

Fan reactions on X (formerly Twitter)

Fans on Twitter are buzzing with excitement and expectations about the new Karate Kid movie. One fan exclaims, "The only thing that could make me more excited is if they added William Zabka as well to this (prayer hands emojis)." Another user, hopeful for the legacy of the original Karate Kid, wrote, "I heard the Karate kid is getting a remake @ActuallyNPH and @WilliamZabka need to be in it, the true #KarateKid and the one who really gets it!"

Expressing strong sentiments, a fan declared, "If William Zabka isn’t in this movie, we have no choice but to boycott." Another enthusiast said, "Awesome. I just hope William Zabka/Johnny Lawrence will be in the new 'Karate Kid' film as well." Concerns about the cast continue, with a fan emphasizing, "Please tell me @WilliamZabka is also in it. He has to be. Has to."

Using a playful tone, a fan directly calls out, "Bring William Zabka back too you cowards." Acknowledging the impact of the Cobra Kai series, one user asks, "Thank Cobra Kai. Where's William Zabka?" Another fan, appreciating Jackie Chan's involvement, states, "I'll watch it for Jackie Chan alone, but I hope they bring in the real Karate Kid (William Zabka) too."

In a burst of excitement, a fan exclaims, "DAMN DAMNNNNNN DSMNNN WILLIAM ZABKA BETTER BE ON IT TOO JINGGG AND PLEASE MAKE COBRA KAI THE OFFICIAL CANON SEQUEL OF BOTH THE ORIGINAL AND THE REMAKE." Lastly, a fan hoped for an epic tie-in, saying, "So apparently Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan are making another Karate Kid movie. I just hope it ties into Cobra Kai and has William Zabka in it. It would be epic." These diverse reactions showcase a passionate fanbase eager for the new film and, above all, the inclusion of William Zabka.

The film is set to release on December 13, 2024. As the anticipation for the premiere builds, the absence of William Zabka from the cast raises concerns among fans. The plea to "Bring Back William Zabka" echoes, with supporters hoping that the movie's creators will reconsider and complete the ensemble.

