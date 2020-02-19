BRIT Awards 2020: Harry Styles delivers stirring rendition of Falling days after ex Caroline Flack’s death

Harry Styles delivers a moving performance at BRIT Awards 2020 just days after his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack’s death. Read on to know more.

It’s been a rough few days for Harry Styles, who got mugged at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day, just hours before his ex-girlfriend Caroline Flack was found dead at her London home. So, when the singer took the stage at the BRIT Awards, he channelized all his feeling into his performance and the result was pure perfection. The 26-year-old singer left everyone in tears as he performed a moving rendition of his song Falling at the award ceremony. He even paid a subtle tribute to his ex-girlfriend during his red carpet appearance by sporting a black ribbon on his lapel.

For his performance, harry wore a white lace jumpsuit, paired with gloves and pearls, and sang his heart out. The singer was also nominated for Best British Solo Artist and British Album of the Year, but he lost the awards to Stormzy and Dave respectively. Just last week, the Adore You singer was stopped by a man in the street who pulled out his knife and demanded he gives him all the money he had. While the situation was terrifying, a source close to Harry said he kept his cool while handling the man, The Sun reported. He forked over the money and the man left without hurting him physically.

Check out Harry Styles's perfromance here:

While the singer handled the situation in the best way possible and even spoke to the man before handing him everything he had, he was left extremely shaken by the incident that took place on a residential road near a pub in North London. The former detective chief superintendent asserted that Harry kept his composure during the whole incident, considering it was a dangerous situation that could have gotten out of hand and could have ended up with the singer being seriously hurt. ALSO READ: Harry Styles ROBBED at knifepoint on Valentine’s Day in London; Details Inside

