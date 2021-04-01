Brit Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa receive major nods

The nominations for one of the most prestigious honours for the music industry, Brit awards 2021 have been announced. Check out full list.

The nominations for one of the most prestigious honours for the music industry, Brit awards 2021 were recently announced and there have been some big surprises and some historical nominations this year. The Brit awards are all set to be held on May 11, 2021, and before that, the nominations for the awards were made in a live-streamed show by BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff. Among the major artists to receive a nod this year were also the famed K-pop, BTS who has now become the first Korean artist to have received a Brit Awards nomination. The band has been nominated in the Best international group category.

After the nominations were announced, netizens went into a tizzy over Harry Styles bagging a nomination for his song Watermelon Sugar at the awards. The singer has received a nomination in the British Single category. Among artists who received multiple nominations and are leading at this year's Brit awards are Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste and Joel Corry. Yungblud too bagged a nomination in a major category of Male Solo Artist where he will be competing against Corry, J Hus, Headie One and AJ Tracey.

While Styles was the only One Direction member to receive a nomination, fans of the band on social media were trending names of other members including Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan stating that they deserved to be among the nominees. Another category that is sure to leave fans excited about who will win is the international female category with the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift up against each other. Take a look at the nominee list below.

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

British Single

220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart

Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter

Regard & Raye – Secrets

Simba ft DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Mastercard Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure

Who are you supporting at this year's Brit Awards? Tell us in comments below.

ALSO READ: BTS make history as the first Korean artists to be nominated for the prestigious BRIT Award



Share your comment ×