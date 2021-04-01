Brit Awards 2021 Nominations: BTS, Harry Styles and Dua Lipa receive major nods
The nominations for one of the most prestigious honours for the music industry, Brit awards 2021 were recently announced and there have been some big surprises and some historical nominations this year. The Brit awards are all set to be held on May 11, 2021, and before that, the nominations for the awards were made in a live-streamed show by BBC Radio 1’s Nick Grimshaw and this year’s BRITs Rising Star winner Griff. Among the major artists to receive a nod this year were also the famed K-pop, BTS who has now become the first Korean artist to have received a Brit Awards nomination. The band has been nominated in the Best international group category.
After the nominations were announced, netizens went into a tizzy over Harry Styles bagging a nomination for his song Watermelon Sugar at the awards. The singer has received a nomination in the British Single category. Among artists who received multiple nominations and are leading at this year's Brit awards are Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Celeste and Joel Corry. Yungblud too bagged a nomination in a major category of Male Solo Artist where he will be competing against Corry, J Hus, Headie One and AJ Tracey.
While Styles was the only One Direction member to receive a nomination, fans of the band on social media were trending names of other members including Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan stating that they deserved to be among the nominees. Another category that is sure to leave fans excited about who will win is the international female category with the likes of Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift up against each other. Take a look at the nominee list below.
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Single
220 Kid & Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch & AJ Tracey ft Tae Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy – ‘Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry ft MNEK – Head & Heart
Nathan Dawe ft KSI – Lighter
Regard & Raye – Secrets
Simba ft DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey ft Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
Mastercard Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure
Who are you supporting at this year's Brit Awards? Tell us in comments below.
