Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles bags Single of the Year; Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift get top honours

Brit Awards 2021 were held in London and the star-studded evening saw major artists such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift receiving top honours.

One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening. Held at London's O2 Arena, the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian y Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening. With major artists such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift among others in attendance, the Brit Awards 2021 turned out to be an exciting event.

Among the big winners of the evening were the likes of Taylor Swift who became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award. Also, One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honour for his track Watermelon Sugar. The Album of the Year honour was bagged by Dua Lipa.

As for the international artists categories, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd took home the awards for International Solo Artists. The star-studded evening saw some amazing acceptance speeches from Taylor Swift and others. Among other adorable moments of the evening also included Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's goofy snap together. Check out the complete winner's list below.

Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa WINNER

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas

Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus WINNER

Joel Corry

Yungblud

Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix WINNER

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

Breakthrough Act

Arlo Parks WINNER

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

Single of the Year

220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love

Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER

Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different

Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba feat DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush

Album of the Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish WINNER

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd WINNER

International Group

BTS

Fontaines DC

Foo Fighters

Haim WINNER

Run the Jewels

Rising Star

Griff WINNER

One of the evening's best acceptance speeches was also delivered by Taylor Swift whereas when it comes to performances, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa completely stole the show.

