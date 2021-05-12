Brit Awards 2021 Winners List: Harry Styles bags Single of the Year; Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift get top honours
One of music's biggest nights in Britain, the coveted Brit Awards were held recently and it was a delight to see who's who of the music industry turn up looking their best for the evening. Held at London's O2 Arena, the awards ceremony hosted an in-person audience and popular comedian y Jack Whitehall was the host for the evening. With major artists such as Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift among others in attendance, the Brit Awards 2021 turned out to be an exciting event.
Among the big winners of the evening were the likes of Taylor Swift who became the first female artist to receive a Global Icon Award. Also, One Direction member Harry Styles took home the Single of the Year honour for his track Watermelon Sugar. The Album of the Year honour was bagged by Dua Lipa.
As for the international artists categories, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd took home the awards for International Solo Artists. The star-studded evening saw some amazing acceptance speeches from Taylor Swift and others. Among other adorable moments of the evening also included Swift and Olivia Rodrigo's goofy snap together. Check out the complete winner's list below.
Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa WINNER
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus WINNER
Joel Corry
Yungblud
Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix WINNER
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
Breakthrough Act
Arlo Parks WINNER
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
Single of the Year
220 Kid with Gracey – Don't Need Love
Aitch x AJ Tracey feat Tay Keith – Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar WINNER
Headie One feat AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain't It Different
Joel Corry x MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe x KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba feat DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat Headie One – Don't Rush
Album of the Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia WINNER
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What's Your Pleasure?
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish WINNER
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd WINNER
International Group
BTS
Fontaines DC
Foo Fighters
Haim WINNER
Run the Jewels
Rising Star
Griff WINNER
One of the evening's best acceptance speeches was also delivered by Taylor Swift whereas when it comes to performances, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa completely stole the show.
