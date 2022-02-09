BRIT Awards 2022: Adele DAZZLES in black gown as she makes her red carpet return; See photos

Adele has arrived at the 2022 BRIT Awards in style. On Tuesday (February 8) in London, England, the 33-year-old superstar made a big arrival on the red carpet at The O2 Arena. Adele seldom appears on the red carpet and this is her first appearance in years. If you didn't already know, Adele is one of the singers slated to take the stage at the UK awards ceremony this evening.

However, Adele made quite an impression in her first public appearance since being forced to postpone a string of Las Vegas performances last month. Following the amazing success of her third album, 30, the London-born singer looked to be in good spirits as she smiled for the photographers. Adele looked lovely in a velvet gown as she waltzed around the 02 Arena, beaming from ear to ear. Adele returned to the BRITs six years after she departed with an armful of gongs, competing against other musical geniuses such as Dave, Ed Sheeran, and Sam Fender.

Check out her photos below:

Interestingly, as per Mirror, the singer sparked engagement rumours as she was seen wearing a dazzling engagement ring on her finger. Interestingly, Adele took to her Instagram to assure her fans she will be joining the award ceremony. "I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week,” the singer said excitedly. And, in an effort to dispel rumours in the United States that her relationship with sports agent Rich Paul had struck a "rocky patch," she pointedly added: 'Oh, and Rich sends his love.'

Meanwhile, fans who are unable to see the event live at the O2 Arena, including overseas viewers, will be able to watch it on a variety of channels, including ITV, YouTube, and social media.

