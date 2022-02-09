BRIT Awards 2022: Courteney Cox makes a rare appearance with Johnny McDaid; Couple present an award together

Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid are a low-key couple and usually stay away from making a lot of public appearances. Much to everyone's surprise, the couple recently took to the red carpet of BRIT Awards 2022 and were seen matching in black. Courteney and Johnny also presented the Best International Song Award which was bagged by Olivia Rodrigo.

The couple looked adorable as they kept their outfits simple while matching in black. On stage, before presenting the award, Courteney and Johnny seemed to have shared a cute romantic moment together as at one point the Snow Patrol singer was seen kissing the Friends star on her forehead.

Courteney has been in the UK for the promotions of her series Shining Vale and recently also appeared on The Graham Norton Show for the same. Johnny and Courteney also seemed to have attended the award ceremony to support their close friend Ed Sheeran who was nominated in some major categories for the evening.

Courteney and Johnny were first introduced by Sheeran eight years ago. Sheeran who kicked off the show with his performance also took home the prestigious honour of Songwriter of the Year Award.

Check out Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid's photos here:

In a recent interview with People, Courteney opened up about her boyfriend Jonny McDaid for the first time as she hailed him for being "smart, gorgeous and talented." She added, "He's extremely talented and obviously musical, but he's a poet and a writer. He's just so smart, and I find that really sexy. And then he is gorgeous."

