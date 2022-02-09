BRIT Awards 2022: Ed Sheeran gives a shoutout to 'supportive' wife Cherry Seaborn in Songwriter Award speech

The BRIT Awards 2022 were held on Wednesday, February 9 at the O2 Arena in London and saw several major artists in attendance including Adele, Olivia Rodrigo, Ed Sheeran and more. While Sheeran kicked off the awards show with his performance, the singer also enjoyed a major win during the evening as he bagged Songwriter of the Year honour.

While accepting his Songwriter of the Year speech, Sheeran delivered an amazing acceptance speech where he also gave a rare shoutout to his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The singer who prefers to remain private about his personal life left everyone surprised as he gushed about Seaborn.

On accepting the Songwriter of the Year honour, Ed said, "Because it's a songwriting prize I really really wouldn't be here without the fantastic people I get to work with, so thank you to all of them." After naming his collaborators, Sheeran further added, "But also my wife Cherry, who at the drop of the hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs. So thank you, you're the best."

Sheeran tied the knot with Seaborn in 2019. The couple also welcomed their first child together in 2020. The couple are parents to daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran who was born in August 2020. Ed during his interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 had previously spoken about how fatherhood has changed him and stated that when Cherry was pregnant, he decided to "be the husband that I’m meant to be" and focussed on clean, healthy living.

ALSO READ: BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele bags Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins Best International Song