BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele bags Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo wins Best International Song
The 2022 BRIT Awards have just finished, and the full list of winners has been revealed. Adele dominated the award ceremony, winning three awards. The singer-songwriter, from Tottenham, took home the Song of the Year award with Easy On Me as well as Artist Of The Year. Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa were also among the top talents that won BRIT Awards.
However, as per Evening Standard, Adele taking to the stage to take her first award, said, “First of all I didn’t know that many songs were nominated for song of the year. I can’t believe that a piano ballad won up against that many bangers. But thank you so much. It is always a pleasure to be here. I always love coming home and the Brits is such a big part of my career since way back when I was a little foetus.” For the first time, Mo Gilligan hosted the event tonight, and the ceremony did not award prizes in gendered categories. Instead, the Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year categories were announced.
Meanwhile, Fender, Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, Holly Humberstone, and Little Simz performed during the event. Doja Cat was also scheduled to perform, but she was forced to cancel when members of her crew tested positive for COVID-19.
Check out the complete winners list of BRIT Awards 2022 below:
Artist of the Year
Adele – WINNER
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice – WINNER
BRITs Rising Star
Holly Humberstone – WINNER
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – WINNER
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – WINNER
Self Esteem
Album of the Year
Adele – ’30’ – WINNER
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – WINNER
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave – WINNER
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill – WINNER
Calvin Harros
Fred
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa – WINNER
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic- WINNER
The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – WINNER
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
