Brit Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Harry Styles leads with 4 honours, Beyoncé gets Best International Artist
The Brit Awards 2023 was organized at the 02 Arena in London on Sunday, 12 February. From Harry Styles to Beyoncé, check out all the winners of the show.
Brit Awards 2023 celebrated music and artists from around the world. The prestigious award show premiered on Sunday, 12 February, 1:30 am IST. The star-studded night, which took place at The O2 Arena in London, was hosted by Mo Gilligan.
Harry Styles and the musical duo Wet Leg lead this year’s nominations with four nods each. While the As It Was singer was nominated for the artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and pop R&B act, Wet Leg featuring Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers was nominated in the group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act, and album of the year categories.
On the other hand, pop stars like Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, and Burna Boy, were up for the Best International Artist award.
The awards night saw a host of energetic performances from several artists who took the stage by fire. These include, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Stormzy, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, David Guetta, Becky Hill, Cat Burns, Lewis Capaldi, and Ella Henderson.
Scroll below to find out who won what at the Brit Awards 2023. The winners have been highlighted.
Brit Awards 2023 Complete Winners List with Nominations
Album of The Year
- The 1975 - Being Funny In a Foreign Language
- Harry Styles - Harry's House
- Stormzy - This Is What I Mean
- Fred Again - Actual Life 3 (Jan 1 - September 9 2022)
- Wet Leg - Wet Leg
Artist of the Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again
- Harry Styles
- Stormzy
- George Ezra
Best Group
- The 1975
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Arctic Monkeys
- Wet Leg
Song of the Year
- Aitch and Ashanti - Baby
- Cat Burns - Go
- Dave – Starlight
- Lewis Capaldi - Forget Me
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John - Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal - B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra - Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles - As It Was
- LF System - Afraid to Feel
- Sam Smith & Kim Petras – Unholy
Best Alternative / Rock
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best International Artist
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
Best International Group
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Fontaines DC
- Gabriels
- First Aid Kit
International Song of the Year
- Beyoncé - Break My Soul
- David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
- Fireboy DML & Ed Sheeran - Peru
- Lizzo - About Damn Time
- Encanto cast - We Don't Talk About Bruno
- Gayle - ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow - First Class
- Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott - Where Are You Now?
- OneRepublic - I Ain't Worried
- Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Mimi Webb
- Wet Leg
Rising Star
- Flo
- Cat Burns
- Nia Archives
Best Hip-Hop / Rap / Grime
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy
Pop / R&B
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith
Best Dance
- Eliza Rose
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Fred Again
- Calvin Harris
