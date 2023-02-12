Brit Awards 2023 Full Winners List: Harry Styles leads with 4 honours, Beyoncé gets Best International Artist

Brit Awards 2023 celebrated music and artists from around the world. The prestigious award show premiered on Sunday, 12 February, 1:30 am IST. The star-studded night, which took place at The O2 Arena in London, was hosted by Mo Gilligan.

Harry Styles and the musical duo Wet Leg lead this year’s nominations with four nods each. While the As It Was singer was nominated for the artist of the year, album of the year, song of the year, and pop R&B act, Wet Leg featuring Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers was nominated in the group of the year, best new artist, alternative/rock act, and album of the year categories.