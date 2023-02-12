Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles thanks One Direction, says he ‘would not be here’ without them

Harry Styles won all four awards he was nominated for at the Brit Awards 2023. During his acceptance speech, he remembered his ex-bandmates of One Direction.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Feb 12, 2023   |  03:48 PM IST  |  410
Harry Styles (Image: Harry Styles YouTube)
Harry Styles (Image: Harry Styles YouTube)

Harry Styles thanked his former boy band One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023.

The As It Was singer was a part of the band along with his four other bandmates – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. As he accepted the Artist of The Year Award at the British music award show, he thanked them and mentioned that without them, he would not be where he is today.

Harry Styles thanks One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023

As shared by PEOPLE magazine, Harry Styles said, "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”

Harry further added, “I'm really, really grateful for this, and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight." He also went on to express his gratitude toward his family for being supportive, understanding, patient, and loving.

Harry Styles (Image: Harry Styles YouTube)

Harry Styles has been on a roll this award season. The 29-year-old singer led the nominations at the Brit Awards this year, with nominations in 4 categories – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop/R&B act. He won in all four categories.

Harry Styles at 2023 Grammys

Recently, he also won two Grammy Awards for his third solo album – Harry’s House – in the Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

While accepting his Album of the Year award on stage, as per Billboard, Harry Styles thanked his fellow nominees like Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile and others for being a constant source of inspiration for him. He further added, “I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these.” Tearfully, he concluded his speech by thanking the Recording Academy for the recognition and said, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”

FAQs

Who won Artist of the Year at Brit Awards 2023?
Harry Styles won Artist of the Year at Brit Awards 2023.
When are the Brit Awards 2023?
The Brit Awards 2023 premiered on Sunday, 12 February.
Who won the most awards at Brit Awards 2023?
Harry Styles had the most wins at the Brit Awards 2023. He won Artist of The Year, Album of The Year, Song of the Year, and best Pop/R&B act.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: PEOPLE Magazine/ Harry Styles YouTube

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!