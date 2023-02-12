Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles thanks One Direction, says he ‘would not be here’ without them
Harry Styles won all four awards he was nominated for at the Brit Awards 2023. During his acceptance speech, he remembered his ex-bandmates of One Direction.
Harry Styles thanked his former boy band One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023.
The As It Was singer was a part of the band along with his four other bandmates – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. As he accepted the Artist of The Year Award at the British music award show, he thanked them and mentioned that without them, he would not be where he is today.
Harry Styles thanks One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023
As shared by PEOPLE magazine, Harry Styles said, "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”
Harry further added, “I'm really, really grateful for this, and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight." He also went on to express his gratitude toward his family for being supportive, understanding, patient, and loving.
Harry Styles has been on a roll this award season. The 29-year-old singer led the nominations at the Brit Awards this year, with nominations in 4 categories – Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop/R&B act. He won in all four categories.
Harry Styles at 2023 Grammys
Recently, he also won two Grammy Awards for his third solo album – Harry’s House – in the Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.
While accepting his Album of the Year award on stage, as per Billboard, Harry Styles thanked his fellow nominees like Adele, Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile and others for being a constant source of inspiration for him. He further added, “I feel like on nights like tonight, there is no such thing as ‘best in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions based on what’s gonna get us one of these.” Tearfully, he concluded his speech by thanking the Recording Academy for the recognition and said, “This is really really kind … this doesn’t happen to people like me very often, and this is so nice, thank you very much.”
FAQs
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...Read more