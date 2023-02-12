Brit Awards 2023: Harry Styles thanks One Direction, says he ‘would not be here’ without them

Harry Styles thanked his former boy band One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023. The As It Was singer was a part of the band along with his four other bandmates – Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne. As he accepted the Artist of The Year Award at the British music award show, he thanked them and mentioned that without them, he would not be where he is today.

Harry Styles thanks One Direction at the Brit Awards 2023 As shared by PEOPLE magazine, Harry Styles said, "I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you. I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.” Harry further added, “I'm really, really grateful for this, and I'm very aware of my privilege up here tonight." He also went on to express his gratitude toward his family for being supportive, understanding, patient, and loving.