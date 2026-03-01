BRIT Awards 2026: Rosé and Bruno Mars’ megahit track APT clinches the International Song of the Year Award

Rosé and Bruno Mars scored a major victory at the Brit Awards 2026, as their smash hit APT. clinched the International Song of the Year honour. The ceremony, staged in Manchester on Saturday, February 28, marked a historic milestone, making Rosé the first K-pop artist to receive an award at the prestigious British music event.



About the track APT



The chart-topping single, released in October 2024 as a pre-release track from Rosé’s debut studio album rosie, quickly evolved into a worldwide phenomenon. Blending vibrant pop melodies with an irresistibly catchy hook, the song draws inspiration from a Korean party pastime known as the “apartment game.” Its playful yet polished production resonated across markets, propelling it into heavy rotation globally and solidifying Rosé’s crossover appeal beyond her work with Blackpink.

On the global scale, APT. delivered record-breaking numbers. The track enjoyed an impressive 45-week run on the Billboard Hot 100, the longest stint ever recorded by a K-pop song on the chart, and soared to a peak position of No. 3. The collaboration’s sustained popularity underscored its cultural impact, bridging Western pop sensibilities with Korean influences in a way that captivated a broad international audience.

The Brit Award triumph adds to an already decorated run for the single. In September 2025, the anthem secured two accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards, including the coveted Song of the Year prize. Although it later received nominations in major Grammy categories such as Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, it did not take home a Grammy. Nonetheless, the Brit Awards win further cements APT. as one of the defining global hits of its era.