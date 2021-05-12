Brit Awards: Taylor Swift makes history with Global Icon win, thanks BF Joe Alwyn, Selena in heartfelt speech

An ecstatic Taylor Swift gave a sweet nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn who could not join her as she accepted her Global Icon recognition at the 2021 Brit Awards.

It has only been onwards and upwards for Taylor Swift! The singer-songwriter on Tuesday made history as she became the first female, non-UK artist to be awarded with the Global Icon honour at the Brit Awards 2021. Only three artistes namely Sir Elton John, David Bowie and Robbie Williams have been awarded this honour. While Taylor did not perform, she was present at the in-person event to accept her award which was held at London's O2 Arena.

An ecstatic Taylor gave a sweet nod to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn who could not join her due to filming commitments. Before Taylor could accept the award, a short video featuring her bestie Selena Gomez, Annie Lennox, Zoë Kravitz, and Ed Sheeran played out. Praising Taylor, Selena said, "Taylor is the same girl I met when I was 15. And she cares so deeply for her fans. I wish I could be there and just support you and hang out with you. You deserve it and you’re amazing."

Taylor then took the stage and emotionally began to thank all those have played a major role in her music career. The singer also thanked her collaborators who worked with her on multiple songs in her latest albums. Check out Taylor Swift's Brit Awards full speech below:

That video, anyone who was in that video, Selena, Zoe, Ed, Griff, and my soul left my body when Annie Lennox was on that video. That was like 1,000 surprise birthday parties where all your friends are like jumping out like “ahh.” and you’re just like, “this is the best.” I want to thank the BRITs or anyone who decided that I would be worthy of this incredible honor. I’m really, really proud to be a part of this musical community, especially in a year when we all needed music so much. But what we needed even more is the help and support we got from the NHS and the key workers who are here tonight. Thank you for everything that you’ve done for us.

This is a really cool one (trophy),I love this. I am so indebted to and grateful to my British fans. I love you so much for everything you’ve done for me. We’ve had so many amazing memories in the last 15 years, from playing Shepherd’s Bush Empire to playing the O2 Arena to playing Wembley Stadium. And hey, because of you, last year I almost played Glastonbury so. But we all know what happened next. The world changed and I ended up putting out three albums instead so making folklore and evermore was one of the most unique, cathartic, extraordinary experiences I’ve ever had. I would love the opportunity to thank the amazing creative people that I made those albums with. Thank you, Aaron Dessner, thank you Jack Antonoff, Joe (Alwyn), Justin Vernon, the National, Marcus Mumford, Jon Low, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk, and HAIM. I want to thank my friends and family who know exactly who they are: Whose opinion of me never changed whether my stock was up or down. If there’s one thing that I’ve learned, it’s that you have to look around every day and take note of the people who have always believed in you and never stop appreciating them for it. Never take them for granted.

There are so many incredible new artists in this room tonight, and a lot of people watching who have goals and ambitions and dreams for themselves. I need you to hear me when I say that there is no career path that comes free of negativity. If you’re being met with resistance, that probably means that you’re doing something new. If you’re experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you’re rising. And there might be times when you put your whole heart and soul into something, and it is met with cynicism or skepticism. You cannot let that crush you. You have to let it fuel you because we live in a world where anyone has the right to say anything that they want about you at any time, but just please remember that you have the right to prove them wrong. I love you all. Thank you so much for this beautiful honor. Thank you to the BRITs. This is amazing!

