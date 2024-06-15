Britain's Amanda Holden Aspires To Be Next Kris Jenner With Netflix's Latest Deal

Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is targeting Hollywood, with a reported 'grand plan' in hand. The ITV star, who signed a lucrative Netflix deal earlier this summer, is said to be aiming to emulate Kris Jenner by launching a US-based reality show featuring her children.

Insiders suggested that Amanda is keen on establishing herself as a global brand, with America's Got Talent possibly being her next big project. Last month, it was disclosed that Amanda, 53, will host a new series currently titled Cheaters: Unfinished Business on the streaming giant.

Amanda Holden is getting herself ready to launch a new reality TV show with her daughters, aiming to become a household name in the United States similar to Kris Jenner. The show, which is set to begin filming soon, will feature eight former couples at a retreat in Spain. The goal is to decide if these couples can "move past the betrayal" or decide to part ways for good. A source informed Closer Magazine that securing a deal with Netflix is part of Amanda's broader plan to establish a career in the US.

A significant step towards her American dream was met last year when her agent secured her a role as a reporter on Inside Edition, covering King Charles' coronation. This experience marked her initial journey into the American media.

Her friends have been playfully suggesting that Amanda might be competing with Holly Willoughby, as both are involved in similar projects. Amanda’s ultimate aspiration is to become a judge on America's Got Talent, a show produced by Simon Cowell. Amanda visited the set in Los Angeles with her daughter Lexi last year, spending time with Simon, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and Sofia Vergara.

Amanda Holden is enthusiastic about the show

Expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming series, Amanda told the Mirror, "Sometimes dreams really do come true. All my career I always wanted to host a show about love and relationships - this is it!"

The series is centered around second chances and unresolved issues. Amanda shared her excitement about helping couples determine if they can forgive and forget, revealing, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of it!"

While co-hosting Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Ashley Roberts, Amanda provided more details about the new show. She plans to balance her radio duties while filming in Spain next month. She excitedly told listeners, "It's about whether people can get back together after they've cheated. So they might have thought they've lost the love of their life and they just want that one more... one chance."

The show will be filmed in the sunny backdrop of Spain, adding to the allure of this exciting new project for Amanda.

