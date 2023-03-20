Britain’s Got Talent: What happened to Simon Cowell after Bruno Tonioli’s controversial crossbow prank?

Britain’s Got Talent is gearing up for yet another season. While the shooting for the annual reality show has begun, the episodes will air later this year. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon will reprise their role as the celebrity judges, while Bruno Tonioli will replace David Walliams. The auditions for BGT season 16 are currently underway and a new controversy because of a prank has already made headlines. Continue reading to know more.

What is the controversy between Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli at BGT?

As per media portals, at the Manchester BGT auditions, former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli was given a crossbow which he had to fire at Cowell. However, the prank backfired at Tonioli when Simon Cowell lied down on the floor, pretending to be ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by the bow. A rather stunned Tonioli, 67 reportedly stood there as the medical team helped the music mogul, 63 on stage.

However, this prank did not go down well with the live audience and Britain’s Got Talent judges had to face backlash.

A video was shared on TikTok where the audience members could be heard screaming and it comes with a trigger warning.

Audience reacts to Simon Cowell and Bruno Tonioli’s prank

The live audience on the show was reportedly not happy with the prank. Laura Sugden, who is a real-life crossbow survivor slammed the stunt and called it ‘absolutely disgraceful.’ Talking to The Sun, she said, “‘I can’t believe it’s even allowed on the show. It’s not regulated, but it’s a lethal weapon.” Adding further, she said that she has been in a situation where she has lost somebody. “For Britain’s Got Talent to showcase that as a prank I just find really disrespectful,” she added.

