Britain's Got Talent's Susan Boyle says she couldn’t talk or sing after stroke: I fought to get back on stage

Susan Boyle is one of the famous Scottish singers. She rose to fame in the year of 2009 after appearing as a contestant on Britain’s Got Talent season 3. Despite coming second in the year’s final, she went on to have a successful recording career with her immense talent and hard work. After that, there was no looking back for Susan. The Scottish singer made a surprise return to the reality show that made her famous overnight recently. During the show, she opened up about suffering a stroke.

Susan Boyle opens up about suffering a stroke

Boyle appeared as a guest on Britain’s Got Talent on Sunday. She joined Les Misérables West End cast to perform her original audition song I Dreamed A Dream that she sang in 2009 while auditioning for the show. On the show, Susan revealed she had fallen ill in April 2022. The singer was asked how it felt to be back on the BGT stage after 14 years. While sharing surprising news to the presenters, Susan added, “It feels great. It is extra special for me actually because last April there, I suffered a minor stroke. I have fought like crazy to get back on stage. And I have done it.”

Susan says she thought she would never be able to sing again

Britain’s Got Talent’s head judge Simon Cowell praised Susan Boyle, during her latest appearance. He said, “We owe you so much and I knew you weren't well, but if anyone was going to come back you were going to come back because it wouldn't be the same without you."

After this year’s final round of BGT, Susan said that for the past year she has worked so hard to get her speech and singing back, with the sole aim of being able to sing on stage again.

Meanwhile, in 2013, Susan Boyle was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome. It is a kind of autism which makes people struggle with their emotions and they face difficulty in social situations, and are often unable to pick up on non-verbal cues. However, the singer spent years believing that she suffered brain damage at birth.

