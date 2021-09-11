Britain's Prince Andrew served with legal papers by Jeffrey Epstein accuser in sexual assault lawsuit

A court document as per The New York Post shows that Britain's Prince Andrew has been served legal papers in a US lawsuit filed by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her as a teenager. According to an affidavit filed in the Southern District of New York, the complaint was sent to the royal residence in Windsor, England, on August 27.

Virginia Giuffre claims that she was "leased out" for teenage sex by late US billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide in a New York jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking minors. However, Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Andrew last month, claiming that he sexually assaulted her while she was under the age of 18 at the London house of socialite Ghislaine Maxwell more than 20 years ago. Giuffre also alleges that Andrew assaulted her in Epstein's home in New York and on Little St. James, Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

Meanwhile, Andrew, has strongly denied having sex with Giuffre and says he has no memory of ever meeting her, but the accusations have harmed the British royal family. In the statement, a representative for Giuffre said that he delivered the documents to a police officer at the main gates of Andrew's property but did not see Queen Elizabeth II's second son. Court documents show that a response is now due from Andrew by September 17.

Andrew, a divorced father of two and former Royal Navy helicopter pilot who fought in Argentina's 1982 Falklands War, was compelled to stand down from frontline royal responsibilities in late 2019. Andrew, who was once nicknamed "Randy Andy" in the tabloid press as one of Britain's most desirable bachelors, released a statement at the time in which he "unequivocally" regretted his "ill-judged association" with Epstein.

