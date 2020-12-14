British novelist John le Carre passes away at 89 from pneumonia; Stephen King mourns his ‘humanitarian spirit’

CNN recently reported that British novelist John le Carre had recently passed away from pneumonia, he was 89 years old and is survived by his wife Jane and their four sons.

British spy novelist John le Carre has sadly died. The best-selling British spy writer died from pneumonia on Saturday (December 12) at the age of 89-years-old, his literary agent shared with CNN. “I represented David for almost 15 years. I have lost a mentor, an inspiration and most importantly, a friend,” said Jonny Geller, CEO of literary agency The Curtis Brown Group. “We will not see his like again.”

Le Carré was born in 1931 and attended the universities of Bern and Oxford. He also served briefly in British Intelligence during the Cold War. His most famous works spanned some six decades and included "The Spy Who Came In Form the Cold," which was published in 1963 and made le Carré "the most famous spy writer in the world," Geller said. Le Carré also wrote "Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" and "A Most Wanted Man," which were made into blockbuster movies.

Authors took to social media to mourn le Carré. "This terrible year has claimed a literary giant and a humanitarian spirit," Stephen King tweeted. British historian and author Simon Sebag Montefiore tweeted he was "heartbroken" over le Carré's death, calling him a "titan of English literature" who was up with the greats. British actor and writer Stephen Fry tweeted he was unable to name a contemporary writer who has given him more "richer pleasure" than le Carré. "I suppose the best one can do to honour his great life & talent is go back to 'Call For The Dead' and reread all his books," Fry wrote. "The very opposite of a chore."

John is survived by his wife Jane and their four sons. Our thoughts are with John le Carre‘s loved ones during this difficult time.

