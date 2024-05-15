British Period Hit Is Officially Getting Its 3rd Movie; Here's Who Is Returning

Fans of Downton Abbey have exciting news! The highly anticipated third film in the cherished franchise, which is based on the renowned television series, has been formally announced by Focus Features and Carnival Films.

Beloved characters Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Michelle Dockery, and Laura Carmichael will be back for the upcoming film. Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan are all part of the renowned ensemble.

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian Honors Mom Kris Jenner, Grandma MJ And Her Kids In Mother's Day Post; See HERE Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

A New Era Welcomes Back Writer Julian Fellowes and Director Simon Curtis

Writer of the first two films and the brains behind Downton Abbey, Julian Fellowes, has written the script for this much-awaited third installment. Simon Curtis, the director of Downton Abbey: A New Era, will be sitting in the director's chair with him.

A touching video seeing the group getting back together for the show was released along with the wonderful announcement. Michelle Dockery, playing the fearsome Lady Mary once more, was one of them.

Dockery, reflecting on the reunion, conveyed a hint of emotion mixed with exhilaration. "It feels amazing. A tad emotional," she admits in the video. "It's wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it's like no time has passed at all."

Advertisement

As the Downton Abbey story continues, fans can expect another incredible cinematic experience, given the cast and creative team's passion.

Downton Abbey: A Historical Journey from TV Series to Film Franchise

The early 20th-century drama Downton Abbey depicts the years 1912–1926, providing viewers with a window into the lives of the aristocratic Crawley family and their devoted servants in the United Kingdom. From 2010 to 2015, fans were enthralled with this cherished television show for six riveting seasons, which captivated viewers with its rich storytelling and endearing characters.

The first Downton Abbey movie debuted in 2019 after the television series became popular, picking up the story in 1927, where the series left off.

Fans will get the opportunity to relive the cherished characters and their developing stories as this cinematic installment explores the lives of the Crawley family and their loyal employees in greater detail.

Building on the success of its predecessor, Downton Abbey: A New Era, released in 2022, takes place in the year 1928, immediately following the events of the first movie. The sequel, which invites viewers to immerse themselves in the enthralling drama and timeless beauty of this classic series once more, promises to bring viewers back to the magical world of Downton Abbey with its beautiful period detail and convoluted plotlines.

ALSO READ: Music director GV Prakash Kumar announces separation from Saindhavi after 11 years 'for the sake of mental peace'

Downton Abbey's Final Film Confirmed by Imelda Staunton

One of Downton Abbey's stars, Imelda Staunton, unintentionally gave away some interesting information regarding the show's future when she appeared on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show with Zoe Ball. During the show in March, Staunton—best known for her part as Lady Maud Bagshaw, confidently confirmed, "There will be the final film, there you go," Staunton, 68, stated on the show in March.

"Wow, that's very big. "I hope we didn't get you in trouble," Ball joked, to which the Harry Potter actress (who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw in the movies) replied, "I don't care."

Advertisement

Fans, who can't wait to revisit the world of Downton Abbey, were ecstatic to learn that a sequel was confirmed. Staunton will be joined on screen by a fantastic group of returning favourites.

Reuniting for another remarkable film experience are Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton, Lesley Nicol, Michael Fox, Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, and Douglas Reith.