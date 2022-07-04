British stage director Peter Brook dies at 97

Stage director Peter Brook passes away. Largely known as one of the most creative and controversial post-war British stage directors, Brook died at the age of 97. His publisher announced his demise on Sunday. Brook was celebrated for his visionary take on theatre as he staged impactful dramas in the most peculiar venues, from gymnasiums and deserted factories to schools and old gas stations around the world.

According to reports, passed away in Paris on Saturday. He was based in France since 1974. His publisher posted an official announcement on social media and wrote, "All of us at NHB [Nick Hern Books] are very sad to hear of the death of legendary director Peter Brook, at the age of 97." They continued, "We're honoured to have been Peter's publisher for the past twenty years, sharing his wisdom and insights with the world," and added, "He leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy. RIP."

Brook's mountain of work was filled with a variety of versions of Shakespeare, international opera and even Hindu epic poems. The director had a huge range in his work and thus was regarded as our time's great. Although Brook was revered by theatrical circles, the wider public had little to less knowledge about his brilliant work as he refused to bow down to commercial tastes and left Britain in the 70s to work in France.

As for his humble beginnings, Brook was born in London on March 21, 1925. His parents both worked, his father a company director and mother a scientist. Brook left school at the age of 16 and started working in a film studio, taking his expertise at Oxford's door where he majored in English and Foreign Languages.