British star Idris Elba teases fans with Luther movie after recovering from Coronavirus

After making a full recovery from the deadly Coronavirus, Idris Elba ignites hope in fans, confirming plans for a Luther movie, for which the star won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award. Read ahead to see what the star says.

British star Idris Elba is once again teased the prospect of a feature film version of popular BBC TV series Luther, according to Sky News. “There isn’t a real formal plan for Luther at the moment,” Elba said. “I’ve made it very clear that I’d like to see Luther come back as a film. And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther.” Elba was speaking at a virtual event to promote the third season of his semi-autobiographical show In The Long Run, created by and starring him, Madeline Appiah, Jimmy Akingbola and Bill Bailey star alongside. The series will be available from July 22, 2020.

Beginning in 2010, Luther, created by Neil Cross, has completed five seasons on the BBC. It features Elba as the titular detective. Elba has won two Golden Globes and a Royal Television Society Best Actor Award for his performance. Elba had talked up the prospects of a Luther film in 2018 to the Metro newspaper. “Luther has all the ingredients to echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came A Spider and I think what we’d like to attempt is use that as a blueprint to create it,” Elba said at the time.

Idris Elba concluded as, “It will be more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther. Essentially we just want to try and take it to a much bigger remit and scale and perhaps international as well.” He was diagnosed with coronavirus in March and has since made a complete recovery. He’ll next be seen in the film Concrete Cowboy.

