Britney Spears' 2011 Hit Criminal Rises Up The Charts Amid Ex Justin Timberlake's DWI Arrest

Spiteful pop pettiness made a comeback on June 18, when Justin Timberlake was taken into custody for DWI. The pop star had to spend a night at the police station for reportedly failing to stop at a duly posted stop sign.

He also breached his side of the lane while driving his 2025 BMW in a state of intoxication, per Sag Harbor Police Department. Following the news of Timberlake’s arrest, several Britney Spears fans took to social media to encourage others to buy the singer’s Femme Fatale hit Criminal.

The song, for the unversed, was released as a single from her seventh studio album in September 2011. And for those wondering how Justin Timberlake fits into the picture, well, he is one of Spears’ most infamous exes.

The 42-year-old pop star's song climbed several positions on the iTunes chart in multiple countries on Tuesday.

Not the first time Britney Spears' fans engaged in such activity against Timberlake

In January this year, when Timberlake released a single and MV titled Selfish, the same name as one of another Britney’s 2011 singles, the singer’s fans joined forces to bring the said song back to the No.1 spot on iTunes charts, blocking Timberlake’s new track from achieving the feat.

The charting of both Selfish and Criminal comes after Spears made several disclosures about her former boyfriend in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, which itself is a massive hit.

Additional info on Justin Timberlake’s arrest

The Cry Me a River singer was arrested early Tuesday morning in Sag Harbor, New York when he allegedly drove his BMW through a stop sign and failed to adhere to traffic rules. The officer who stopped Timberlake noted that the singer’s “eyes were bloodshot and glassy,” and a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath.”

He was also reportedly unsteady on his feet, had slowed speech, and performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.

“'I had one martini and I followed my friends home,' Timberlake told authorities, per an arrest report obtained by People. After being taken to Sag Harbor Headquarters to be processed, Justin was charged with one count of driving while intoxicated and two counts of the aforementioned traffic rules violation.

At 9:30 AM on Tuesday, June 18, Timberlake was released on his own recognizance following his overnight stay at the police station and an appearance at the Sag Harbor Village Justice Court.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.

